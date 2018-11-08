Encana Corp (ECA) Director Clayton Harvey Woitas Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) Director Clayton Harvey Woitas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECA. FMR LLC grew its position in Encana by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Encana by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,174,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encana by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,407,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

