Encana Corp (ECA) Director Suzanne Paquin Nimocks Purchases 2,500 Shares

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) Director Suzanne Paquin Nimocks acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.83 per share, with a total value of C$22,075.00.

ECA stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.70. 990,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,455. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of C$11.03 and a 52-week high of C$18.54.

Get Encana alerts:

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/encana-corp-eca-director-suzanne-paquin-nimocks-purchases-2500-shares.html.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.