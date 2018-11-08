Encana Corp (ECA) Insider Joanne Linette Alexander Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) insider Joanne Linette Alexander bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

TSE:ECA traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,362. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$18.54.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

