Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

ECPG stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

