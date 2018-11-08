Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will report $31.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.22 million to $32.21 million. Endologix reported sales of $44.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year sales of $152.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $153.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.69 million, with estimates ranging from $139.96 million to $141.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Endologix to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Endologix has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,812 shares in the company, valued at $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endologix by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Endologix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Endologix by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Endologix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Endologix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,970 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

