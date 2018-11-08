Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $46.71 million and $1.39 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02600673 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012489 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003712 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,214,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,685,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Gate.io, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

