Enerflex (EFX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Enerflex (TSE:EFX) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enerflex earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Enerflex stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.70. 107,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,233. Enerflex has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$17.24.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$404.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

In other news, insider James Harbilas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.27, for a total value of C$488,100.00. Also, Director Anna Paravi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,800.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

