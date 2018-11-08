Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer Partners worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

