EnerSys (ENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 283,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,958. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In related news, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,080,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $301,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,920 shares of company stock worth $1,732,714. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti set a $106.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

