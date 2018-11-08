EnerSys (ENS) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 6053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $301,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $350,555.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,616.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,714 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EnerSys by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EnerSys by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 191.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 15.8% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

