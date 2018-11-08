Engine Market Cap Hits $0.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Engine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Engine has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Engine has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $118,037.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00149969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00253576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $668.62 or 0.10334602 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Engine Token Profile

Engine was first traded on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com.

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

