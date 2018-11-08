Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 7,043 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 46.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 262,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Huntsman by 9.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.67. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $27,627.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,460.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/engineers-gate-manager-lp-acquires-7043-shares-of-huntsman-co-hun.html.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.