Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,722 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$22.32” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of SEAS opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $483.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/engineers-gate-manager-lp-has-1-91-million-holdings-in-seaworld-entertainment-inc-seas.html.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.