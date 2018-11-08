Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.6% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

