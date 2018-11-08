Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Entergy worth $113,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,327,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,235,000 after acquiring an additional 643,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,170,000 after purchasing an additional 784,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 107.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 256.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,030 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,446,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $233,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $1,228,168 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $85.30 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

