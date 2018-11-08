Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Sold by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,381 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

