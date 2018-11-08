Enterprise GP (EPE) Trading Down 12.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. 696,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 840,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The energy producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.15 million.

Several research analysts have commented on EPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

In related news, SVP Raymond J. Ambrose purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,169.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 654,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $936,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,400 and sold 4,269,779 shares valued at $6,964,175. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise GP by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise GP by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise GP by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $473.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

