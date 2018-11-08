Envestnet (ENV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.85 million.Envestnet also updated its guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

ENV traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $56.99. 52,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,883. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Crager sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $731,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,252 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $35,386.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

