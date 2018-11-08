EPR Properties (EPR) CFO Sells $505,687.50 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $505,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,048,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EPR stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.43. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

