EQT (EQT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $35.35. EQT shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 161347 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Erin R. Centofanti purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $198,420.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,905.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmi Sue Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $191,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,609 shares of company stock worth $1,447,612 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/eqt-eqt-shares-gap-up-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.