Equinix Inc (EQIX) Plans $2.28 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Equinix has a payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinix to earn $20.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $400.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equinix’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target for the company. MED lowered their price target on Equinix to $460.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.28.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total transaction of $108,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,233.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock worth $1,528,778 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

