Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – William Blair raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2019 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 671.60% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

ABBV stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,763 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 43.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,285.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.