Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PGT Innovations Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 404,803 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 239,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.