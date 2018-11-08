Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,676,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at $270,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $31,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

