Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s FY2018 Earnings (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($9.08) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,392.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 321,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 321,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,903,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.