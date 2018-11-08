Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LCI Industries’ FY2018 Earnings (LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCII. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

LCII stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

