Equity Investment Corp Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 57,457 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $78,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 529,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

