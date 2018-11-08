Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $143.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/essex-financial-services-inc-boosts-position-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.