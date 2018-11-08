Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,517 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 865.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $92.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

