Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $334,000 in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Stock

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,139,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 577,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,572,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 462,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 351,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

