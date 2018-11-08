Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 175,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

