EtherDelta Token Price Reaches $0.0004 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $101.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherDelta Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00253462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.50 or 0.10269199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005714 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token’s launch date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com.

Buying and Selling EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherDelta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherDelta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.