E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Insider Purchases $100,064.50 in Stock

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.
E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,354,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.
