Etsy (ETSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Etsy updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ETSY traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 231,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,349. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Etsy has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,003,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,330 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 92,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Ifs Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

