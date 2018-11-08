Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-12.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.73 million.
Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 74,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.30.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everspin Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
MRAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everspin Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everspin Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.
