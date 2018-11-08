EVO Payments (EVOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. EVO Payments updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS.

EVOP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 833,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,542. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,431,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,571,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 999,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,597,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

