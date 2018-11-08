EVO Payments (EVOP) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $561-567 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.39 million.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 833,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,542. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

