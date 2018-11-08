Evolent Health (EVH) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Evolent Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 59,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $985,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,607 shares of company stock worth $5,240,751. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

