Evolent Health (EVH) Trading 13.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) traded up 13.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.03. 2,895,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 889,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.94 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 41,015 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $985,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,607 shares of company stock worth $5,240,751 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 106.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

