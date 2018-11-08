Evolus (EOLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Evolus stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 277,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 million and a P/E ratio of -59.74. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael M. Jafar purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $266,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristine Romine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 24.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 33.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 860.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 68.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

