Evonik Industries (EVK) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($40.09).

FRA:EVK opened at €26.56 ($30.88) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

