Evotec (EVTCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect Evotec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVTCY stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.44 and a beta of 0.69. Evotec has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services.

