Exelixis (EXEL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 104,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,791. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 12,501 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $222,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,561,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,319,379.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,500 shares of company stock worth $5,299,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

