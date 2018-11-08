Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,254 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,698 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,201 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

