Experian (EXPN) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at HSBC

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target decreased by HSBC from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report issued on Wednesday. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,881 ($24.58).

EXPN traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,820.50 ($23.79). 1,524,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428 ($18.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,904 ($24.88), for a total transaction of £190,400 ($248,791.32).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

