Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Express Scripts by 124.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 117.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 767,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth $54,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Shares of ESRX opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRX. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/express-scripts-holding-co-esrx-shares-sold-by-provise-management-group-llc.html.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.