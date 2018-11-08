Extended Stay America (STAY) Position Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,406 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAY opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

