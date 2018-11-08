Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.