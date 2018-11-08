Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,955,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,782 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,412,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,858,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,206,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,940,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,093 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

