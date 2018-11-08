F.N.B. (FNB) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Critical Comparison

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and Wells Fargo & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wells Fargo & Co 2 5 14 0 2.57

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus price target of $64.41, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Co.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Wells Fargo & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.23 billion 3.26 $199.20 million $0.93 13.34 Wells Fargo & Co $97.74 billion 2.67 $22.18 billion $4.11 13.04

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. Wells Fargo & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 20.94% 8.03% 1.09% Wells Fargo & Co 23.17% 12.69% 1.20%

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. F.N.B. pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Co has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats F.N.B. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising asset management, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 417 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, merchant payment processing, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The company's Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. As of September 4, 2018, it operated through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 42 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

